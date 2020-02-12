advertisement

Michigan State will hire Colorado’s Mel Tucker to be his next football coach, multiple media reported early Wednesday.

Tucker, 48, will replace Mark Dantonio, who retired Feb. 4 after 13 seasons with the Spartans.

Tucker and Michigan State were reportedly in agreement on a contract just three days after the coach announced he would stay with Colorado.

According to The Athletic, the Spartans will more than double the $ 2.7 million Tucker made with the Buffaloes.

Tucker tweeted on Saturday, “While I’m tired of being considered for the work of HC @MSU_football, I’m dedicated to @CUBuffsFootball for #Creaming our program, its great athletes, coaches and supporters. # Completed Business #GoBuffs »

Tucker produced a 5-7 record last year in Colorado – his only season as a college head coach.

Tucker’s expected hiring reports came after Michigan State failed to lure Luke Fickell from Cincinnati. Fickell announced Monday he was staying with the Bearcats.

That ruling was in order by Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam, who said Tuesday on the Detroit radio station 97.1 Ticket about Fickell, “At the end of the day, we can’t force anyone to come here. Spartan Nation wants someone who wants to be here. We don’t want a waffling flame that looks at this as a destination. “

Tucker was Georgia’s defensive coordinator from 2016-18 after spending a season as the assistant head coach at Alabama. He also was a defensive coordinator in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears, and he served as interim head coach after Jacksonville fired Jack Del Rio late in 2011.

Dantonio, the youngest head coach in Spartans history with a 114-57 record, initially announced in November that he intends to return for the 2020 season.

