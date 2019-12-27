advertisement

The Miami Hurricanes are expected to partner with offensive coordinator Dan Enos, according to multiple reports released Thursday.

Enos just finished his first season as Miami’s caller. The Hurricanes struggled in offense for most of the season and ended with a 6-7 record after losing 14-0 against Louisiana Tech on Thursday in the Independence Bowl.

The 51-year-old Enos played defensive back for Michigan State from 1987-90 and served as Michigan’s head coach from 2010-14. He spent the next three years as offensive coordinator for Arkansas before joining Nick Saban’s Alabama staff last season as a cycling coach.

Miami lost its last three games of the 2019 season. The Hurricanes scored 20 points or less in six of their 13 games this season.

Bruce Feldman of Athletics was among those who reported that Enos would not return to the Hurricanes.

