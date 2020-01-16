advertisement

LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is set to be hired as Baylor’s next football coach, according to multiple media reports on Thursday.

His appearance as the top candidate to replace Matt Rhule happened Thursday morning, the same day that Virginia Tech head coaches Justin Fuente and Louisiana’s Billy Napier announced they would stay with their current schools after interviewing Baylor.

Rhule, who left after three seasons at Baylor to become the Carolina Panthers’ head coach, led the Bears in 2019 in an 11-3 season that ended with a loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game and to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Joey McGuire, Baylor’s associate head coach and defensive backs coach who is currently the interim head of the squad, was also considered for the position.

Aranda, making $ 2.5 million a year in his fourth season at LSU as the highest paid assistant football coach in college, reportedly had a stroke on the head coaching job at UNLV, which hired offensive tackle coordinator December Oregon, Marcus Arroyo.

In January 2018, Aranda received a four-year extension worth $ 10 million guaranteed.

Aranda, 43, has also served as a defensive coordinator at Cal Lutheran, Delta State, South Utah, Hawaii, Utah State and Wisconsin.

LSU also lost another valuable member of its coaching staff this week after LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady left to join Rhule as the next offensive coordinator for the Panthers. Brady helped steer the transformation of the Tigers offense that led to a 15-0 season, a national championship and a Heisman Trophy for Joe Burrow.

Aranda previously coached college football in Texas as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech (1999-2001) before becoming Houston’s returning head coach (2002-03).

