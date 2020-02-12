Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried in a private funeral service in Southern California last week, many stores reported late Tuesday.

Citing Kobe Bryant’s death certificate, Los Angeles Fox affiliate KTTV reported the remains of the former Lakers star and his daughter were transferred to Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona del Mar. Kobe and Brianna were laid to rest in a private ceremony there last Friday.

According to KTTV, the death certificate cited Kobe’s cause of death as “open trauma” based on a “commercial helicopter crash”. He also said his death was “swift”.

Corona del Mar is a community within Newport Beach, where the Bryant family lives.

Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, were among the nine people killed when the helicopter crashed on a hill in Calabasas, Calif., Northwest of Los Angeles on January 26. his wife, Keri; and their daughter Alyssa, 14 – who played on the same club basketball team as Gianna Bryant – were also killed. Christina Mauser, a 38-year-old who was the top assistant on the Mamba girls basketball team, as were Sarah Chester, 45, was also killed in the crash; her daughter Payton Chester, 13; and pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.

A public memorial service for Bryants will be held Feb. 24 at Staples Center, starting at 10 a.m. PT.

While the date – 2/24 – fits between the two Lakers home games, it could still have been symbolically chosen. Gianna – one of Kobe and Vanessa’s four daughters-in-law – wore No. 2 in her basketball jersey while Kobe was No. 24 for part of his 20-year tenure with the Lakers, and his retired jerseys – he also ear No.8 – hangs at the Staples Center.

The Los Angeles Times reported that “access is expected to be severely restricted” in the country, despite the Staples Center’s capacity of about 20,000.

– Starting the media level