Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell turned down the leadership position at Michigan State, many stores reported Monday.

Fickell interviewed for the opening created by Mark Dantonio’s abrupt departure last week, but he is reportedly choosing to stay with the Bearcats after discussions with his family.

Fickell, 46, met with Spartans athletic director Bill Beekman in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Fickell has compiled a 26-13 record with two bowl appearances in three seasons with the Bearcats, including consecutive 11-win seasons in 2018 and 2019. Prior to that, he had extensive experience in the Big Ten as a former defensive tackle. of Ohio State and Buckeyes longtime assistant coach.

He also was Ohio State’s interim head coach in 2011 following Jim Tressel’s resignation amid NCAA violations. The Buckeyes finished 6-7.

Dantonio, 63, retired after 13 seasons at East Lansing as the best coach in Michigan state history. The two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year led the Spartans to a 114-57 record with 11 bowl appearances. The Spartans also played in a 2015 College Football Playoff semifinal – a 38-0 loss to eventual Alabama champion.

Michigan State finished 7-6 in each of the past two seasons.

With Fickell’s attention drawn, the search for the Spartans continues. Pittsburgh coach and former Michigan State defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi and Colorado coach Mel Tucker said they were staying with their programs, and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh reportedly declined interest.

Along with interim coach and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, the Detroit News said Michigan State could reach out to Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton, Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain, Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, Alabama analyst Butch Jones and offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos Shurmur.

