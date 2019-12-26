advertisement

Slugger Edwin Encarnacion has apparently headed to his fifth team in five years.

According to multiple media reports Wednesday, veteran first-time hitter / baseman and Chicago White Sox agreed to terms on a one-year, $ 12 million deal. The White Sox will also hold a $ 12 million option for 2021.

Encarnacion, who will turn 37 on Jan. 7, split last season between the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees, hitting a combined .244 with a .344 on-base percentage, a .531 batting average. 34 homers and 86 RBI in 109 games. In eight games in the playoffs for the Yankees, he beat .161 (5-for-31) without homers, two RBIs and 13 strikeouts.

advertisement

He became a free agent after the postseason, when the Yankees declined a $ 20 million opportunity.

Encarnacion began his big league career with the Reds in 2005, and he remained in Cincinnati until a July 2009 trade sent him to Toronto. He won all three of his All-Star career picks (2013, 2014, 2016) during his time with the Blue Jays.

The Indians signed him as a free agent in January 2017, and he spent two seasons in Cleveland.

In 1,916 games over 15 major league seasons, Encarnacion has a batting line-up of .263 / .352 / .499 with 414 home runs and 1,242 RBIs. He ranks third among active players in homers, fourth in RBIs, fifth in extra-base hits (789) and sixth in walks (887).

With All-Star Jose Abreu set as the White Sox first baseman, Encarnacion will likely be hired as a designated hitter. Chicago used 10 players at that point last season, none for more than 40 games.

– Starting the media level

advertisement