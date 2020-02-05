advertisement

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to win stars Mookie Betts and David Price from the Boston Red Sox, many media reported Tuesday night.

Outfielder Alex Verdugo would move to Boston on the deal that is also reported to include the Minnesota Twins. Right-hander Kenta Maeda would move from the Dodgers to the Twins, with right-hander Brusdar Graterol moving from Minnesota to Boston.

Numerous reports said the deal was incomplete pending medical directors’ reviews.

Betts, a 27-year-old right-handed player, was the most valuable American League Player in 2018 when he helped lead the Red Sox to the World Series championship. He will make $ 27 million in 2020 after avoiding arbitration, and he has announced his plans to launch free agency next winter.

In an effort to bring something back to Betts before losing it, the Red Sox also found a way to dismiss Price’s inflated contract. Price, a 34-year-old left-back who is a former Cy Young winner, still has three years and $ 96m left in the seven-year, $ 217m deal he signed in December 2015.

Betts is a four-time All-Star winner and a four-time Golden Glove winner. In 2019, he hit .295 with a base percentage of .391, a slugging percentage of .524, 29 homers, 80 RBIs and 135 major league runs. A year ago, his batting line-up was 0.346 / .438 / .640 with 32 homers, 80 RBIs and 129 big-league runs. He also topped the AL in batting average and percentage of bullets in 2018.

For his six-year career, all with the Red Sox, Betts has a .301 / .374 / .519 stretch line with 139 homers, 470 RBI and 613 runs in 794 games.

Pricemming, slowed by injuries many times in his career, went 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 starts last year. The five-time All-Star is 150-80 with a 3.31 ERA in 321 career games (311 starts) for the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston.

Verdugo, 23, hit .294 / .342 / .475 with 12 homers and 44 RBI in 106 games for Los Angeles in 2019, appearing in all three positions on the field. Over three major league seasons, all with the Dodgers, he has a batting .282 / .335 / .449 batting average with 14 homers and 49 RBIs in 158 games.

Maeda, 31, finished 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA in 37 games (26 starts) last year in his fourth season with the Dodgers. His career record is 47-35 with a 3.87 ERA in 137 games (103 starts).

Graterol, 21, entered the majors with the Twins in September, going 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in 10 relief appearances. In 18 minor league games on three levels last year, he went a combined 7-0 with one save and a 1.92 ERA in 18 games (11 starts).

