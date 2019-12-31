advertisement

Jason Garrett will apparently open the new year as the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Garrett met Tuesday with team owner Jerry Jones and his son, Stephen, for a second straight day, but the meeting ended without an announcement about Garrett’s status. The two sides will meet again at a time yet to be determined, according to the report.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Tuesday’s meeting lasted less than an hour. Other coaches and staff members who were on the job Tuesday left after the meeting ended.

advertisement

The Cowboys finished 8-8 and out of the playoffs in 2019, and Jones said Monday that he anticipates making changes to the organization. A change in head coach is expected to be one of them.

“I Make It I Make It Changes, and I can certainly see myself making a lot of changes in many areas. Only time demands it. I’m all about change. I change a lot,” Jones said.

Jones made no official announcement after Sunday’s win over the Washington Redskins and promised “a shared timeline” as he waited to make a call about Garrett’s future with the team.

Garrett’s contract expires January 14.

He has a long history with the Cowboys and Jones, first serving as a backup to Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman from 1993-99, joining the coaching staff in 2007.

He was named interim coach eight games on the season in 2010, succeeding Wade Phillips, and took over a permanent base in 2011. He has an 85-67 career record as a coach.

– Starting the media level

advertisement