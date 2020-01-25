advertisement

Washington Nationalists are re-signing first-year free agent baseman Ryan Zimmerman to a one-year, $ 2 million deal that includes up to $ 3 million in incentives, many stores report.

The 35-year-old Zimmerman is the longest-serving player for the World Series reigning champions and is the all-time leader in franchise hits, doubles, home runs and RBIs.

Zimmerman, the first player ever drafted by the Nationals in 2005, had said he would retire if he could not reach an agreement with Washington for 2020.

“I think I’ve made my goals pretty clear,” the All-Star twice in December told ESPN. “It’s just like playing some more here or playing more golf.”

Injuries limited Zimmerman to 52 tackles in 2019, his least since 2005. He batted .257 with six homers and 27 RBI in the regular season, and washed .255 with two homers and seven RBI in 16 postseason games. .

Through 1,689 games over 15 seasons, he has a career average of .279 with 401 doubles, 270 home runs, 1,015 RBIs and 1,784 hits.

