advertisement

The Cleveland Browns struck a deal with Philadelphia Eagles football operations vice president Andrew Berry to be their general manager and executive vice president of football operations, many media reported Monday.

Berry, who spent three seasons as vice president of Browns player personnel from 2016-2018, will replace John Dorsey as the team’s general manager.

The 32-year-old Berry will become the newest general manager in the NFL later this afternoon, when the club is expected to announce the move.

advertisement

Berry is reportedly highly regarded by team owner Jimmy Haslam and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta.

The Browns parted ways with Dorsey on Dec. 31.

Cleveland has already hired a new coach at Kevin Stefanski earlier this month before filling the role of general manager with Berry, who played collegiately at Harvard. Berry was an All-Ivy League returner in three of his four seasons with the Crimson.

Berry was one of three popular candidates interviewed for the job, along with Assistant General Manager of the Minsk Vikings George Paton and New England Patriots director of the Monti Ossenfort Research College.

Paton dropped out of consideration for the job Friday, according to multiple media reports.

– Starting the media level

advertisement