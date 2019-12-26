advertisement

Former Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has settled for a second position with AC Milan, according to a report published Thursday.

Ibrahimovic, 38, has agreed a six-month deal with the Serie A club, according to Sky Sport.

The publication reports that the deal will be officially announced on Thursday night or Friday morning. The agreement may be renewed if certain conditions are met.

Ibrahimovic previously played for AC Milan from 2010 to 2012 and had 56 goals and 24 assists in 85 appearances.

Ibrahimovic recorded 52 goals and 17 assists in 56 games in two seasons with the Galaxy. He was the MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2018 and led the Galaxy to the Western Conference Semifinal in 2019.

Ibrahimovic earned $ 7.2m this past season, according to the MLS player payroll database.

The Swedish star has 535 career goals at all levels of competition.

Ibrahimovic was a two-time selection of MLS Best XI as he helped elevate the league status.

He had 30 goals and seven assists in 29 games this past season to finish second in the MVP voting this season behind Carlos Vela of Los Angeles FC.

Last season, he had 22 goals and 10 assists in 27 games (24 starts) while finishing third in the MVP voting behind winner Josef Martinez and Atlanta United team-mate Miguel Almiron.

Ibrahimovic’s other achievements include scoring 62 goals in 114 appearances for the Swedish National Team, and 421 more in club play.

He has been part of winning 11 league titles in four different counties.

