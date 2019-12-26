advertisement

Zion Willamson still has a lot to learn before he can make his NBA debut with the New Orleans Pelicans.

That’s what he told ESPN’s Jorge Sedano before the Pelicans defeated the Nugget Denver 112-100 on Wednesday night.

Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, told Sedano that his rehabilitation from surgery to repair a fractured right meniscus involves working to make his body’s kinetic chain work in sync. This includes learning how to walk and run differently.

The 19-year-old told Sedano he “believes in the organization” and the decisions made to make the most of his 6-foot-6, 284-pound body.

David Griffin, general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans, said last week that Williamson “has made really good progress”.

Williamson, who was named the Naismith Player of the Year this spring after his only season at Duke, had surgery on his right meniscus on October 21. The Pelicans initially said they predicted he would lose six to eight weeks. He can participate in exercises that carry full weight, and he received shots in the attacks on the Pelicans on Tuesday. He has yet to attend 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 drills.

“We’re really excited with where it is,” Griffin said. “He’s made really good progress. I know we’ve reached the eight-week mark, and everybody is ready to see him. I think we’re still a little far away.”

Williamson played in four preseason games and averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.

