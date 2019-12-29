advertisement

By Nick Fierro The morning call

Sunday

December 29, 2019 at 4:12 p.m.

The main recipient of the Eagles would be out at least a week after the regular season finale on Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – Ian Rapoport of NFL.com revealed a new complication for injured Philadelphia Eagles opponent Zach Ertz, who reports that Ertz is in addition to the broken rib that he suffered in Sunday’s 17: 9 win last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys has an injured kidney and would miss the first round of playoffs.

Ertz was joined on Sunday by QB Nate Sudfeld, WR Nelson Agholor, CB Jalen Mills, DE Shareef Miller, T Lane Johnson and G. Sua Opata.

Johnson suffered an ankle injury when the Eagles defeated the Giants 23: 17 in extra time on December 9, and hasn’t played since.

The #Eagles have no TE Zach Ertz today, but he wasn’t ruled out for the next week as Philly progresses. Ertz is not only dealing with a torn rib, but is also said to have suffered from a kidney injury that he had in the hospital after the game. That explains the caution this week.

– Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet), December 29, 2019

Ertz leads the Eagles with 88 receptions, 916 yards and six TD catches.

In the absence of Ertz, the Eagles turned to the narrow minds of Dallas Goedert, Richard Rodgers and Josh Perkins.

With corner kick Ronald Darby, who was already in an injured reserve, the Eagles would have been inferior on the corner. Now they started with Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones as starters, with Avonte Maddox and Cre’Von LeBlanc also seeing action.

