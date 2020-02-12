Anthony DiMattia @dailydimattia

Wednesday

February 12, 2020 at 3:43 pm

Do you want fries with it?

That’s a saying you’ll soon hear in a Wawa in Bucks and Montgomery County. The Wawa stores in Warwick and Horsham will be two of six locations across the country that will soon offer hamburgers, waffle fries, and breaded chicken sandwiches.

The company is testing the new dinner options to “continue to connect with customers in new ways and focus on fulfilling our customers’ lives at all times of the day,” Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce told the Philadelphia Business Journal The story first reported Wednesday.

Meals are served on brioche rolls. Burger toppings include bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and garlic aioli, according to the Business Journal report.

The Horsham Store offers the menu after 4 p.m. Burgers and breaded chicken sandwiches are sold for $ 5.49, and waffle fries are $ 1.99.

The news follows the company’s plans to open a new location with petrol pumps on 287 Holland Road in the Dutch part of Northampton.

In the neighboring Newtown Township, about three kilometers away, a developer suggests a Wawa with gas pumps of a very similar size, which is located in the immediate vicinity of the Newtown ring road on Upper Silver Lake Road.