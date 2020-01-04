advertisement

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski will interview next week for the Chiefs’ openings with the Carolina Cleveland Browns and Panthers, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced Saturday.

Planning will depend on the outcome of the Minnesota NFC wild card play-off match on Sunday in New Orleans, according to the report.

Stefanski, 37, was a finalist for the position last year in Cleveland.

advertisement

Numerous reports indicated at the time that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam preferred Stefanski, but then-general manager John Dorsey opted for Freddie Kitchens. Kitchens and Dorsey were fired after a disappointing 6-10 season.

Stefanski has been on the Vikings coaching staff since 2006, coaching tight ends, running explosions and quarterbacks before replacing John DeFilippo as interim offensive coordinator at the end of the 2018 season.

In his first full season on the roster in 2019, Minnesota (10-6) placed eighth in the NFL in scoring (25.4), sixth in rushing yards (133.3) and 16th overall. offending (353.5).

– Starting the media level

advertisement