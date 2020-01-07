advertisement

The Boston Red Sox stole marks through videos from opposing pitchers and opposing caps during the 2018 regular season, The Athletic announced Tuesday.

Three people who were part of the team that year told Athletics that signs were stolen by players who went to the video playroom to figure them out, and then sent the information to the locust.

Someone on the bench then shared the signs with the bazerunners, who used body movements to let the goal know what was coming.

advertisement

The system was not used in the post-season because Major League Baseball had monitors posted in all post-season video playback rooms, Athletic reported.

The Red Sox beat the Dodgers in five games at the 2018 World Series.

“We have recently been made aware of claims that suggest the inappropriate use of our video playroom,” the Red Sox said in a statement to Athletics. “We take these claims seriously and will fully cooperate with the MLB as they investigate the matter.”

Major League Baseball is already investigating allegations that the Houston Astros stole signs electronically during the 2017 season. While sign theft is commonplace, the use of electronics to do so, such as central-field cameras toward the opposing cover, is prohibited by order.

“It’s a hoax,” one of the sources with the 2018 Red Sox told Athletics. “Because if you’re using a camera to magnify the lid cut, break the sign system, and then get that information and give it to the garage, then he won’t have to steal it.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is a common denominator between the two teams. He was the Astros ’bench coach in 2017 before moving to Boston.

– Starting the media level

advertisement