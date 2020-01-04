advertisement

Last May, it was reported that New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes suffered multiple fractures of his right ankle during what the team called a “violent” fall on his farm and would be out for the season.

Now, fans know what led to the downfall.

The New York Post reported Friday that Cespedes was injured in an incident with a wild boar on his Port St. farm. Lucie, Fla. The report said the farm has traps to keep pigs away from guests, and as one was being taken out of the trap, he ran toward the outfielder or scared him. And this is how he got up rising in the hole.

The post said Cespedes told Mete how the incident happened, and team officials went to the farm the next day to verify the event.

“He twisted and put his legs and feet in an awkward position,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said at the time.

Cespedes, 34, landed the 2019 season. He is entering the third season of what was originally a four-year, $ 110 million contract. He and the Mets recently renegotiated his deal, and Cespedes will make $ 6m, plus incentives, in 2019 instead of $ 29.5m.

The two-time All-Star was limited to 38 games in 2018 due to previous heel issues. He washed .262 with nine homers and 29 RBI.

He has a batting average of .274 with 163 homers and 524 RBI in 826 career games with the Oakland Athletics (2012-14), Boston Red Sox (2014), Detroit Tigers (2015) and Mets (2015-19).

