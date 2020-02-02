advertisement

Earlier this week there were reports that Alfredo Morelos had returned to his Glasgow home to find a man fiddling with his car.

Morelos chased the man from the scene. The incident was reported to the police.

A man has reportedly vomited into the police force, but the story has taken a strange turn.

The Daily Record reports that the person in question claims to have been hired by Morelos’ wife as a private investigator and has been asked to attach a tracking device to the player’s Lamborghini.

A source told the Scottish media agency why the man in question surrendered to himself:

He was concerned about the things that were said between fans online, especially the idea that someone was trying to harm Morelos by applying his brakes.

After seeking legal advice, he thought it best to surrender to the police and comment on the story.

He told officers that he is a professional investigator hired by Morelos’ wife.

The police thanked him for taking this responsible step.

Yesenia Morelos is currently expecting the couple’s first child. The player has been informed about this latest development.

The Scottish police have also confirmed that the car was not damaged in any way during the incident. A police spokeswoman added.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with a suspected violation of peace after a vehicle in a secure car park in Glasgow was hit on Tuesday 28 January. A report will be sent to the financial prosecutor.

