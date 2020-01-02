advertisement

January 10 will be the day of interviewing all of the audience’s coveted holders with offensive New England Patriots coordinator Josh McDaniels.

According to the NFL Network, McDaniels planned interviews with at least three NFL teams considering the 43-year-old as a candidate to be their coach. That includes Carol Panthers, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys are also expected to have interest in McDaniels if Jason Garrett’s contract, which expires Jan. 14, is not renewed.

McDaniels was the Denver Broncos’ head coach from 2009-10. He withdrew from a deal to be the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, choosing instead to remain an assistant to Bill Belichick in New England.

NFL rules prohibit McDaniels from interviewing other teams this week during wild card round preparations.

The Ohio native is considered a favorite to take over the Browns, who fired first-year coach Freddie Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey. The opening of management makes it possible that McDaniels and Patriots personnel executive Nick Caserio, also from Ohio, could join the Browns as a package deal.

The Panthers and Giants are reportedly set to interview Baylor coach Matt Rhule, among others.

The next Browns coach will be the team’s fourth since 2018.

