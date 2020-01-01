advertisement

The Cleveland Browns will interview former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy for the head coaching vacancy Thursday, according to the Cleveland Tradesman.

McCarthy, 56, has already interviewed for the open workout with the Panthers in Carolina and will reportedly meet the New York Giants on Saturday.

The Browns parted ways with general manager John Dorsey on Tuesday, but retained – at least for now – assistant general manager Eliot Wolf, who has worked with McCarthy in Green Bay for more than a decade.

With McCarthy and Wolf on staff, the Packers went to the playoffs nine times and won the Super Bowl XLV after the 2010 season.

Trader Plain speculated that the coaching experience at McCarthy makes him an attractive option for the Browns. He coached two strong-willed passers at Green Bay in Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers and could have the right touch for the Cleveland QB franchise Baker Mayfield, who struggled in his second season recently completed.

McCarthy was fired by the Packers on December 2, 2018, as the team fell to 4-7-1 in Week 13 during its 13th season at the helm of Green Bay. He finished with a 125-77-2 regular season record while going 10-8 in the postseason season.

McCarthy, who did not take a coaching position in 2019, spent the last year studying analytics and has examined new offensive philosophies, according to a recent interview at NFML.

“I have seen every team in the league and their commitment to analytics, football technology and video,” he said. “Because everyone has analytics, but they have to be part of your daily operation to show up on Sundays.”

According to an NFL Network report, chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta – known for his analytics background in Major League Baseball before joining the Browns four years ago – will be leading the hiring process of coaches.

Cleveland is also reportedly considering Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, offensive coordinator for Billet Brian Daboll, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

The Browns fired first-year coach Freddie Kitchens on Sunday at the conclusion of a 6-10 season.

