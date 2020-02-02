advertisement

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are expected to receive new contracts next season, Network NFL quarterback Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.

Lynch and Shanahan signed six-year deals three years ago and have earned the 49ers the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl title and the first since the 1994 season.

San Francisco will have an opportunity to wrap up a magical season on Sunday when it faces the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV.

The 49ers’ success in a relatively quick turnaround could push owner Jed York to reward Lynch and Shanahan, according to the report.

“Again, I think it starts with the culture,” York told NBC Sports Bay Area on Saturday. Once you add the talent and get some luck there, then you have an opportunity to be here. And when you have the opportunity, you need to make the most of it and I hope we finish it. “

With Shanahan on the scene, the 49ers lost their first nine games in the 2017 season before retiring to finish with a 6-10 record. The team followed with a 4-12 note in 2018 before experiencing a significant jump in 2019.

San Francisco posted a 13-3 note this season to capture the NFC West title for the first time since 2012.

