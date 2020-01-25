advertisement

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller, who had been nursing a groin injury at the end of the season, recently underwent sports hernia surgery, the Houston Chronicle reported Saturday.

During the regular season, Fuller, 25, missed five games due to hamstring and groin injuries. Although the Texans still finished with a 10-6 record in the regular season, they were 2-3 in games that Fuller did not play.

He returned to the AFC Divisional Match Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, who rolled to a 51-31 victory. Fuller aggravated the injury in the game, but still had five catches for 89 yards.

Fuller, who was considered a game-time decision prior to Houston’s 22-19 outdoor victory over the Buffalo Bills during the visiting wild card round, did not play in that game.

He sustained a groin injury during the Texans’ 23-20 victory over the Tuca Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 21, and also cut Houston’s 35-14 comeback to the Tenansee Titans in the regular season finale.

Fuller recorded career highs in receptions (49) and receiving yards (670) despite competing in just 11 games this season. He also had three touchdowns in 2019.

In 2016, Fuller and the Texans agreed to a four-year, $ 10.2 million contract, and in 2019 they exercised their fifth-year option. In four seasons with Houston, he has 156 catches for 2,231 yards and 16 touchdowns in 42 regular-season games (41 starts).

