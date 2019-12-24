advertisement

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will be set to restore the injured reserve on Tuesday, giving Houston a boost for his play-off run, the NFL Network reported.

Watt was expected to return to practice Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

A three-year defensive player of the year, Watt underwent surgery eight weeks ago for a torn sectoral muscle. He suffered an injury in Week 8 as he battled the Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

The Texans will have 21 days to add him to the active roster.

Coach Bill O’Brien said last week that Watt’s return was possible.

“I will tell you that J.J. is working very, very much,” O’Brien said. “And he has certainly made progress based solely on his work ethic and who he is working with in the training room. And we’ll see how it goes. “

Watt finished 2016 (back) and 2017 (standing) in the injured reserve. He played every game during his first five seasons and played in 16 games last season with 16 sacks.

Watt, 30, had 24 tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in eight games this season. The five-time Pro Bowl selection has 479 touchdowns, 96 sacks, 23 forced fumbles and an interception in 112 games over nine seasons, all with the Texans. He led the NFL in sacks in both 2012 (20.5) and 2015 (17.5).

The Texans (10-5) won the AFC South are the No. 4 seed predicted in conference play-offs. On Sunday, they will host the Tennessee Titans, who are battling for the last wild card trail in the AFC.

