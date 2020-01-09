advertisement

San Jose Sharks skipper Logan Couture has a fractured left leg and is facing a “long-term shortage,” TSN reported Wednesday, following an ugly collision with the boards Tuesday.

According to the report, Couture will probably miss “at least six weeks”.

Couture, who leads the Sharks with 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists), was helped off the ice during the second period of Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues. He was checked by Vince Dunn of the Blue on the end boards, and his leg was awkwardly turned in the process.

“He’s a catalyst for our offense, penalty kicks and everything,” interim coach Bob Boughner said before the TSN report came to market. “When a guy like that falls, everybody’s really shocked.”

The Sharks (19-22-4), which fired coach Pete DeBoer on Dec. 11 and are in 13th place in the Western Conference, rank 27th in the league with an average of 2.64 goals per game.

Tomas Hertl will likely take the couture spot by focusing the front line with Marleau and Evander Kane.

“Sometimes the team comes together losing one of our best players. We just get together, we just work hard and we will have some wins,” Hertl said. “We’ll see what happens. We can talk now, but we still have a lot of good players.”

Couture, 30, had yet to miss a game this season after playing 81 of the 82 possible last year. He is in his 11th season in the NHL, all with the Sharks, totaling 543 points (254 goals, 289 assists) in 708 games.

