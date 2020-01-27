advertisement

Alex Ferns, a Scotsman known for his roles in the Chernobyl and Brit Soap Eastenders series, is reportedly included in the Batman cast in a critical role.

The Scottish Sun reported for the first time that ferns “played a major role” in Matt Reeves’ image, but did not specify exactly what. IMDb lists him as actor of Commissioner Pete Savage.

Related: Colin Farrell confirms that he’s a penguin in the Batman, but denies that he’ll be blonde or silver-haired with the facial hair

advertisement

According to this IMDb update, Chernobyl and taboo actor Alex Ferns is now on board Matt Reeves’ The Batman! He will play Commissioner Pete Savage. pic.twitter.com/YpjgRLYem1

– Geeks WorldWide (@The_GWW) January 24, 2020

ComicBookMovie.com says Savage is an original character and that Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) doesn’t mean being the Gotham PD commissioner. This indicates a possible point of action.

The Batman is believed to be a “launch version” of Batman, as Ben Affleck often described it. Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) is active but younger and has a gallery of villains. He will find his wings and develop his detective skills.

See also: Ben Affleck reveals that Matt Reeves’ Batman will be a “launch version”

Gordon could also rise through the ranks of the police, similar to Batman: Year One and The Dark Knight. That is obviously not a good sign for Commissioner Savage.

The Sun contacted a “film insider” who offered the following about Alex Ferns:

“Alex was great in Chernobyl and he’s one of the best actors out there.

It should come as no surprise that he gets some important roles in big films.

The Batman will be the Tinseltown conversation and Alex deserves to be pushed into this conversation.

Anyone who knows him will tell you that this type of role is well deserved and a long time coming. “

Related – Report: Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright in negotiations to play Commissioner Jim Gordon in The Batman

Ferns won a Scottish BAFTA for playing miner guide Andrei Glukhov in Chernobyl – a series that aired on WarnerMedia’s premium HBO channel.

His Chernobyl Costar Con O’Neill was also announced as a member of the Gotham police, Chief Mackenzie Bock. Bock, nicknamed “Hardback”, was head of the “Organized Crime Control Bureau” (OCCB).

Organized crime has a face in The Batman in the form of John Turturro, who plays Carmine Falcone. The cast also includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

(Visited 1 Times, 1 Visits Today)

advertisement