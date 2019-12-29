advertisement

The Washington Redskins will remove team president Bruce Allen from his role in charge of football operations, NBC Sports Washington reported Saturday.

His dismissal will come Monday, according to the report, which added that it was unclear whether Allen would stay with the organization in another role.

The Redskins hired Allen as general manager in December 2009. He previously worked at the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers headquarters, winning the Sporting News Executive of the Year award in 2002 when the Raiders won the AFC Championship.

Starting with the 2010 season, the Redskins own the fourth-worst NFL record at 62-96-1 under Allen’s scrutiny, including a 3-12 note this season heading into Sunday’s season finale at the Dallas Cowboys.

Washington made the playoffs twice in the past 10 seasons, losing both occasions in the wild card round. In the Allen era, the Redskins have hired and fired two head coaches – Mike Shanahan and Jay Gruden. The Redskins also fired then coach Jim Zorn less than three weeks into Allen’s tenure in January 2010, and Bill Callahan is ending this season as interim coach after Gruden was fired in early October.

NBC Sports Washington reported that former NFL head coaches Ron Rivera and Marvin Lewis could be among the candidates for the job.

The outlet also reported that Redskins owner Dan Snyder has put together “a select group of football advisors” to help him plan the team’s course. That group did not include Allen.

Allen’s father, legendary head coach George Allen, led the Redskins to their first Super Bowl appearance after the 1972 season. They lost the Super Bowl VII to the Miami Dolphins, who captured their undefeated season with a 14-7 victory.

