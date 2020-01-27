advertisement

Callum Robinson didn’t quite get his money’s worth at Sheffield United. While John Egan, Enda Stevens and David McGoldrick were all at the top of their streak this season, the former Preston striker was more of a player.

That doesn’t mean he didn’t contribute. This season he played 16 times in the Premier League and scored an important goal in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge earlier this year. He also has a few templates for his name as well as a FA Cup goal.

However, his role has decreased over the season. After eight of Sheffield United’s first nine games in the Premier League, Robinson had only been on the team once since October 5.

The 24-year-old has fallen behind David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie and Lys Mousset in the pecking order. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that the teams are considering a move from Bramall Lane.

The Express & Star report that West Brom is considering signing Callum Robinson this month, considering a possible loan change. Slavan Bilic’s team wanted to sign the Irish international from Preston last summer, just to make the player switch to Sheffield United instead.

West Brom is currently at the top of the championship but is in poor shape. They want to strengthen their roster this month to maintain their automatic boost.

It is unclear how receptive his current club would be to such progress. Chris Wilder has stated that he wants to increase his squad in this window, which suggests that not many players are likely to leave the team.

This includes Robinson, who is still a widely used option, though not the first choice. It could amount to what the player desires, and it will surely be one to watch over the next few days.

