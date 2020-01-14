advertisement

CHARLOTTE, NC – Less than 24 hours after helping the LSU Tigers win a national championship, reports are circulating on social media that outdated game coordinator Joe Brady is leaving the Tigers for Matt Rhule’s offensive coordinator at the Carolina Panthers become.

LSU game coordinator Joe Brady told people today that he plans to return to the NFL and the Carolina Panthers.

– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2020

– Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 14, 2020

Brady has established himself as one of the most coveted assistants in college football after reviving the LSU offense and helping Joe Burrow become the Heisman-winning electric quarterback he was in 2019.

Under Brady, the LSU led the nation in yards per game (568.5), most first downs (418), pass yards (6,024), and offensive (48.4 points / game).

The details of Brady’s deal with Carolina are not yet known and the club has yet to confirm the setting.

