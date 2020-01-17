advertisement

NEW DELHI – A report on suspected Chinese corruption in the Maldives is expected to be completed by June, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said on January 16 as the current government is investigating a surge in China’s investment in recent years.

The tropical archipelago moved closer to Beijing under the rule of former President Abdulla Yameen. China funded an airport, bridge and social housing as part of its One Belt, One Road (OBOR, also known as Belt and Road) initiative.

Critics of Yameen, who was voted out of office in 2018 after five years in office, said government contracts were inflated at inflated prices and that spending was threatening to sink the island’s tiny economy.

President-in-Office Ibrahim Mohamed Solih announced in November 2018 a commission to investigate the business done during Yameen’s reign. It will reveal its results in the first half of this year, Shahid Reuters said during an interview in New Delhi.

“In Beijing, I found a willingness to work with the current government,” said Shahid of the agreements made by Yameen. “The irresponsible borrowing by the previous government is being examined.”

The Maldives are now trying to balance their relations with the traditional ally India and China, which has a huge impact on the island nation.

Mohamed Nasheed, president of the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party of Solih and former leader of the country, told Reuters in November 2018 that the Maldives would withdraw from a unilateral free trade agreement between Male and Beijing.

But Shahid said Thursday that the government may not be able to withdraw from the deal now.

“As MPs, we said very clearly that the process was flawed,” said Shahid. “It is a thousand page document and the process (of Parliament’s free trade agreement) took about five minutes.”

“But now we are in the government and we also have to honor the sovereign decision of a government that has taken place, but it would be unfair for us to decide without considering the content of the agreement.”

China has consistently stated that its projects in the Maldives are aimed at developing its economy and that the contracts have been awarded fairly.

Yameen, who was sentenced to five years in prison for money laundering in November, denies corruption in his dealings with China.

The Maldives, a series of palm-fringed islands and atolls 325 miles southwest of the southern tip of India, are best known as a luxury travel destination.

During a five-year construction boom in the Maldives, China built a pier that connects the capital city of Male to the main airport, and developed the airport itself and the construction of houses on land reclaimed by the sea.

The Chinese investment in the Maldives is part of the “Pearl Necklace” strategy, which is used to build a network of friendly ports in the region from Sri Lanka to Pakistan.

The Maldives finance minister said that $ 1.4 billion of the country’s $ 3.7 billion is owed to China, mainly to fund OBOR projects.

Beijing launched the OBOR initiative in 2013, the flagship of its foreign policy agenda to build geopolitical influence through investments in Southeast Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America.

US officials have previously described Chinese OBOR investment behavior as “predatory” lending.

India and western nations feared that the strategy would ultimately aim to help China’s military expand its reach.

By Alasdair Pal and Devjyot Ghoshal. The Epoch Times contributed to this report.

