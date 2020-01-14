advertisement

Heads of State gathered on Tuesday to discuss solutions on how to deal with overcrowded prisons in Michigan.

Two of them were specific problems in northern Michigan.

“It’s not about being gentle on crime, it’s not about being tough on crime, it’s about being smart against crime and giving people the tools they have need to succeed, “said House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

Who is in our prisons, which reduces the prison population and makes our communities safer.

That was the subject Tuesday at Lansing.

The Michigan Joint Task Force on Prison and Pretrial Incarceration has spent the past nine months collecting information and contributions.

On Tuesday, they released their report with 18 recommendations.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist chaired the task force.

The proposals aim to protect victims, the public and the rights of everyone.

Two specific problems they found are familiar to prisons in northern Michigan.

“When we first met in Detroit in July, we didn’t know enough who was in our prisons or why our prison populations had increased so dramatically when crime was at a 50-year low and now we are doing it, “said task force co-chair Chief Justice McCormack.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey will now review the 18 recommendations made by the task force.

“When we look at how we sued and how many people we had in the system in 1979 compared to the number we have today with more than doubling, we should be ashamed of ourselves for not having done enough for the people who are in the system here in Michigan, “said Speaker of the House Chatfield.

A big concern in their report is the number of people admitted to prison for mental health problems, especially in rural areas.

Another major concern is that the prison population is growing faster in rural counties than in urban or suburban areas.

“We know that rural jail populations, especially where there are fewer mental health and addiction services, have outnumbered urban jail populations,” said Chief Justice McCormack.

Even after nine months and 18 recommendations, Lieutenant-Governor Garlin Gilchrist said that work is just beginning and that the task force will remain in place until September.

He said, “There are many questions to be answered, there are more views to be heard, there are choices that need to be weighed, but that is the goal of the legislative process.”

An important issue and a focal point for the New Year by both the Democrats and the Republicans.

“We will be tackling many issues in 2020, but I think it is essential for all to reform our criminal justice system,” said Speaker of the House Chatfield.

