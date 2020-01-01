advertisement

The NFL is wrapping up its investigation into the filming of Cincinnati Bengals boundary crew and has found nothing to link the New England Patriots’ football staff to any wrongdoing, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The Patriots said a videographer is filming one of New England’s progress scouts for a documentary series “Do Your Job” for employees featured on the team’s website and was not trying to gain a competitive edge for their season play late against Bengal.

The Post said the NFL probe could be completed this week. Despite the league not finding a connection between football staff and shooting, the Patriots could still face a significant fine or another penalty, such as losing an elective.

That’s because the Patriots admitted violating NFL video rules when the crew, which was placed in the press box, shot videos of the Cincinnati side when the Bengals met with the Browns in Cleveland on Dec. 8. The Patriots beat the Bengals 34-13 on Dec. 15.

“The football team, the football staff and the coaching staff had nothing to do with what happened. Nothing. So we have no involvement in it, ”Belichick said after the shooting incident.

Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials must review the findings before the penalties are announced.

Teams were recently fined between $ 150,000 and $ 350,000 for offenses that included playing fake crowd noise in the stadium during a game (Atlanta Falcons), using a walkie-talkie when the communications system failed (New York Giants), violating the rules on coach-to-helmet gaming headphones (Baltimore Ravens) and an official team of in-game text coaches (Cleveland Browns).

The Patriots have a history of video infractions. In 2007, the NFL fined Belichick $ 500,000 and the Patriots $ 250,000 after the team was caught suppressing signals from the New York Jets defensive coaches in the incident known as Spygate. New England also tied in its first-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

New England (12-4) will host the Tennessee Titans (9- 7) in the AFC wild card round on Saturday night.

