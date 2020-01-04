advertisement

The NFL is reportedly going to punish the New Patriots in England for video footage of the Cincinnati Bengals Crew, which happened a week before the teams were scheduled.

According to a Saturday report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a source said a final decision will most likely be made within two weeks after the league has not received all of their safety reports.

The NFL has investigated a video of crew filmed for the Bengal skirt during Week 14 of Cincinnati in Cleveland. Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick has denied any deliberate wrongdoing, claiming a videographer is filming one of New England’s progress scouts for a series of “Make Your Work” documentaries about employees appearing on the team’s website.

Despite the Patriots’ claims that they did not seek any competitive advantage with the shooting and the league finding no connection between the football and shooting staff, according to a Washington Post report, the team could still face a significant penalty or other penalty, such as the loss of a draft pick.

That’s because the Patriots admitted violating NFL video rules when the crew, which was placed in the press box, shot videos of the Cincinnati side when the Bengals met with the Browns in Cleveland on Dec. 8. The Patriots beat the Bengals 34-13 on Dec. 15.

“The football team, the football staff and the coaching staff had nothing to do with what happened. Nothing. So we have no involvement in it, ”Belichick said after the shooting incident.

Teams were recently fined between $ 150,000 and $ 350,000 for offenses that included playing fake crowd noise in the stadium during a game (Atlanta Falcons), using a walkie-talkie when the communications system failed (New York Giants), in violation of the helmet coach-to-headphone rules (Baltimore Ravens) and an official coaching team for the in-game textbooks (Browns).

The Patriots have a history of video infractions. In 2007, the NFL fined Belichick $ 500,000 and the Patriots $ 250,000 after the team was caught suppressing signals from the New York Jets defensive coaches in the incident known as Spygate. New England also tied in its first-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

