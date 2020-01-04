advertisement

Washington nationalists are returning veteran infantry Asdrubal Cabrera in 2020 on a one-year, $ 2.5 million contract, multiple Saturdays reported.

The MLB network said incentives for tile layout could bring the deal’s value to $ 3 million.

After being released by the Texas Rangers on Aug. 3, Cabrera signed with National and batted .323 with six homers and 40 RBI in 38 stretch games. He also drove in five runs in 12 postseason games for the World Series champions.

A versatile defender, Cabrera can support newly signed Starlin Castro at second base and will also compete for playing time at third base now that Anthony Rendon is with the Los Angeles Angels.

Cabrera, 34, was an All-Star with the Cleveland Indians in 2011 and 2012 and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2011.

He is a lifetime .268 hitter with 180 home runs and 796 RBI in 1,660 games with the Indians (2007-14), Tampa Bay Rays (2015), New York Mets (2016-18), Philadelphia Phillies (2018), Texas Rangers (2019) and Nationals (2014, 2019).

