Jose Mourinho is in the middle of his first transfer window as a Spurs manager and is already trying to put his stamp on the squad. Gedson Fernandes signed an 18-month loan contract from Benfica. The 21-year-old is expected to move directly into the first team.

They are unlikely to do business there. Next up is a striker, and Ze Luis and Krzysztof Piatek have both been linked to a move to London. After Harry Kane had a significant side effect and Mourinho was not satisfied with his other attack options, a traditional “number nine” is expected to move in.

A striker may not be the only recruit.

The Spanish sales office El Desmarque reports that Mourinho contacted fellow countryman Joao Cancelo in January. The right-back came to Manchester City from Juventus last summer, making him the most expensive defender in the game’s history.

At the Etihad it didn’t work out yet. He has only played 13 games this season, with Pep Guardiola favoring Kyle Walker in this position. Barcelona is also believed to be interested, as City is reported to be ready to accept a £ 51m bid.

Spurs could certainly keep up with another right-back. Serge Aurier struggled for form this season, while Kyle Walker-Peters also struggled at times. The 25-year-old Cancelo would certainly be a great improvement for this couple, and an agreement with City is said to be tight.

It is believed that the player himself is aiming for a more regular season as Portugal will defend its European Championship crown this summer. It is also comfortable in the back area, a system that Mourinho has opted for several times in the past few weeks.

