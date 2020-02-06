advertisement

Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash last month will be remembered Feb. 24 at a public service at Staples Center, many media reported Thursday.

The date was chosen with input from Bryant’s widow, Vanessa and officials from the Los Angeles Lakers and their home place, Staples Center, the Los Angeles Times reported. While the date – 2/24 – fits between the two Lakers home games, it could still have been symbolically chosen.

Gianna Bryant, Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter who died in the accident, donned the No. 2 in her basketball jersey. Bryant was number 24 for part of his 20-year tenure with the Lakers, and his retired jerseys – he also wore No. 8 – hang at the Staples Center.

Officials have not announced ticket information, but the Times reported that “entry is expected to be severely restricted” at the scene, despite the Staples Center’s capacity of about 20,000.

Remembrance time was not announced, but an early start is likely. The Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies are scheduled to play in the arena at 7:30 p.m. local time that day.

Staples Center previously held memorials for entertainers Michael Jackson (2009) and Nipsey Hussle (2019).

Memorial to Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Kerry and their daughter, Alyssa will be held Monday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.Alyssa and Gianna Bryant were basketball friends and were among those traveling toward a game at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy when the helicopter crashed January 26 in Calabasas, Calif., killing pilot Ara Zaboyan and all eight passengers.

Altobelli, 56, led the Orange Coast to 705 wins and four state championships in his 27 seasons with the program.

