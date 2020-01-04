advertisement

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy added the Dallas Cowboys cartoon to his coaching interview card.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that 56-year-old McCarthy was heading to Texas to meet the Cowboys, though owner Jerry Jones has yet to confirm that he is being passed over by coach Jason Garrett.

McCarthy has already interviewed with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.

He was fired by the Packers on December 2, 2018, after the team fell to 4-7-1 during its 13th season at the helm of Green Bay. He finished with a 125-77-2 regular season record while going 10-8 in the postseason, including a win in the 2010 Super Bowl XLV.

McCarthy’s Packers twice knocked Garrett’s Cowboys out of the playoffs, winning the playoffs on Jan. 11, 2015 (26-21 at Lambeau Field) and Jan. 15, 2017 (34-31 at AT&T Stadium).

The Cowboys are expected to move on from Garrett, focusing on candidates with previous coaching experience, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

