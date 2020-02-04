advertisement

Several reports indicate that Marvel has dumped Kevin Smith’s previously announced Howard the Duck and Chelsea Handlers Tigra and Dazzler animation shows that are expected to be shown on Hulu.

The Hollywood reporter specifically states that the decision to cut the two shows was made by Marvel, not Hulu. While scratching Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler, the other two shows quit as part of their offender series, M.O.D.O.K. and Hit Monkey are expected to continue. It is unclear whether the perpetrators’ announced crossover will take place. Although early speculation suggests that we are unlikely to progress.

Kevin Smith confirmed that Howard the Duck had stopped broadcasting on Twitter: “Unfortunately, Howard remains trapped in a world that he never created.”

advertisement

He added, “Many thanks to Jeph Loeb, Dave Willis and The Best Duckin ‘Writer’s Room for all the effort. May we all see each other again at Marvel for something else!”

Unfortunately, Howard remains trapped in a world that he never created. Thanks to #JephLoeb, @ DaveWillis2 and Best Duckin ’Writer’s Room for all the effort. May we all see @Marvel again someday! https://t.co/e05ad0zn1M

– KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 25, 2020

The decision to cut these two shows was made shortly after the announcement that Kevin Feige would take control of Marvel, including Marvel TV and Marvel Comics. These properties were originally illuminated in green under the direction of Jeph Loeb at Marvel TV. This could be an indicator of a Marvel cleaning house.

A restless production

As with many creative endeavors that have encountered problems recently (Doctor Strange, Obi-Wan, Ghost Rider), this is no different. The problems reported began in December when production was discontinued because Marvel wanted a creative makeover for the Tigra & Dazzler show.

All typists were fired after a series of scripts and some outlines had been completed. It was only 15 weeks after the start of the 20-week production cycle, and after Erica Rivinoja left, a new showrunner was sought due to creative differences. Then all work under the previous crew, including Rivinoja’s writing influence, was discarded.

Chelsea Handler, Erica Rivinoja and Jeph Loeb were listed as executive producers for the canceled show. It was originally described as “politically progressive,” and Tigra and Dazzler would “try to win their overwhelming minds, hands, and hearts for life in the City of Angels.”

No problems with Howard the Duck production were reported.

When it comes to streaming TV properties, only M.O.D.O.K., Helstrom and Hit Monkey are left for Hulu. All other shows on Marvel’s Slate are premiered on Disney Plus for their upcoming Phase 4 slates. These include the falcon and the winter soldier, WandaVision, She-Hulk, moon knight, Ms. Marvel, what if …? And Hawkeye. The first entry on this list will be published this fall.

The mutant conversation

Handler and Rivinoja said about the Tigra & Dazzler show in February last year:

“We are very happy to be the Token Lady Show in this line-up! And we are thrilled to finally be able to present to the world the cat woman and the roller skate pop star that they asked for. “

X-Men fans have been asking for a live-action dazzler. She briefly appears in Dark Phoenix, but her appearance is neither factual nor disturbing to the plot of the film. Your appearance on a single or team show would be confusing because X-Men fans want to see them as part of the X-Men. And I think Marvel Studios thinks in the same direction. Scrapping the show could use this narrative better for future stories.

Howard the Duck has also made several appearances in the MCU. Giving the audience an animated version of the character in a solo series could confuse continuity in the future. It is also possible that they have bigger plans for him in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or even Thor: love and thunder.

Although they may not really be dealing with any of these arguments as they will be releasing New Mutants soon and the continuity with these characters is linked to another franchise. Then there’s Deadpool. Another studio had already established its character.

Only time will tell what can come from these Hulu / Marvel shows.

But what do you think happened to them? Is it the Marvel Studios cleaning house or is it just a faulty production process that leads to a canceled show? Let us know in the comments below or let’s talk about it on social media!

(Visited 64 times, 64 Visits today)

advertisement