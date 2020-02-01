advertisement

Birds of Prey is a week before the expected opening and, despite positive initial reactions and reports of early ticket sales, may be at risk of refueling.

According to Cosmic Book News, the film directed and produced by Margot Robbie is “dead in the water” according to a source by Los Angeles writer Matt McGloin.

McGloin experienced a setback to an earlier report that no one buys tickets, but his source “near the movie theater” in LA confirms the story.

“All local theaters are dead in the water with pre-sale tickets,” McGloin said. “Birds of Prey tickets are really not being sold.”

And McGloin adds to his “insider” source that “there are literally zero ticket performances” when they checked Fandango and Atom tickets.

Social media people have sent McGloin screenshots of the apps showing available seats in empty theaters in the U.S. and also in Mexico.

Mexico 😂 pic.twitter.com/VG4nFLndBn

– Erik Rodriguez (@erigueza), January 31, 2020

In LA, home of the inside source, a Cinemark theater is also empty. McGloin posted a screenshot at the checkout showing blue everywhere.

LA Cinemark. Again. Nobody buys tickets. #BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/BXeNpjxQDR

– Matt McGloin (@cosmicbooknews), January 31, 2020

A Santa Monica Twitter user who compared the potential “catastrophe” to Charlie’s Angels responded by posting data from an Arclight location. He writes that between 4 and 6 tickets were sold, only in theaters that have over 170 seats.

Here is a screenshot of the seats for #BirdsOfPrey in the Santa Monica Arclight on Friday, July 2nd, at 7 p.m. This is not a good sign for the film. pic.twitter.com/NXOmIzg4PV

– Kamran Pasha (@kamranpasha), January 31, 2020

The Charlie’s Angels analogy is appropriate when Birds of Prey is accused of criticism but celebrated by its makers for the same kind of “wokeness”. The Angels’ restart ended last November with an $ 8 million opening weekend.

McGloin’s first example of regular cinema-goers staying out of North America was a screenshot of a nightly screening on the opening day in IMAX that was practically dead.

#BirdsOfPrey Friday opening day 7:40 p.m. Show. Grilling. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/QICKT1316R

– Matt McGloin (@cosmicbooknews), January 31, 2020

Inaccurate claims made by Atom Tickets “and the online shill sites” BOP “outperform Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman” in pre-orders that fuel McGloin’s reportage.

He also points out that the Atom app in 2016/17 wasn’t so popular when Wonder Woman and Suicide Squad came out.

There is also a difference between Wonder Woman and the opening moves of the suicide squad. David Ayer’s team earned $ 133 million on the first weekend, and Amazon’s debut started at over $ 100 million – a decrease of $ 33 million.

According to McGloin, the tracking rate for Birds of Prey is a maximum of $ 50 million, which he calls “very high and exaggerated” given the lack of tickets sold.

YouTuber Tim Pool picked up McGloin’s report and said, “I think it’s fair to point out that probably a lot more tickets were sold. Look, I went and checked and sure enough, I found similar results. I didn’t do it as intensely wanted like him. “

Pool concluded: “I find it strange that the early performances are mostly positive and that this is a DC film where nobody buys tickets.”

It sure sounds dark, but what do you have to say? Are these the results you were expecting? Will you see birds of prey? Let us know below.

