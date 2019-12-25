advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to play in the Christmas Day showdown against the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The Lakers announced Monday that James and Davis were controversial and had not changed their status since 4 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday.

James missed his first game of the season on Sunday due to a thoracic muscle constriction on his back. Davis injured his right knee against Denver in a difficult fall.

James and Davis did not practice on Monday but attended a Tuesday walk. The Lakers are not expected to carry out an attack during mid-day Wednesday.

The Lakers have lost three of their worst games of the season, entering the competition with the Clippers.

The Clippers scored a 112-102 win over the Lakers when the teams met on Oct. 22 on the opening night of the season, despite lacking the services of striker Paul George, who underwent offseason surgery on both sides.

Forward Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points in his Clippers debut.

