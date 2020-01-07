advertisement

Exactly a backup centerfield insurance policy when the season started, the Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly guarantee Dwight Howard’s contract for the remainder of the season.

The Lakers have until 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday to give up Howard, with ESPN reporting that the team will take over the remainder of his $ 2.56 million guaranteed contract by the end of the season.

Howard partnered with the Lakers this season, but only after DeMarcus’ cousins ​​came down with a torn knee ligament. The club also worked out Joakim Noah and Marreese Speights at the time.

Entering this season, Howard had started all but one of his 1,044 games with six teams, including the Lakers in the 2012-13 season. But he has come out of the bench in all 36 games played this season, providing a spark of energy on defense and rebounding.

Howard has averaged 7.1 points per game with 6.8 rebounds in 19.5 minutes of action. He sent five blocked shots in a win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

The 34-year-old has averaged 17.0 points and 12.4 rebounds over 16 seasons with the Orlando Magic, Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Wizards Wizards. He is an eight-time All-Star.

