The basketball star reportedly died in a helicopter crash that killed everyone on board.

Former basketball pro Kobe Bryant died on Sunday evening after a helicopter crash, according to a TMZ report.

He was 41 years old.

According to the TMZ report, Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when he crashed in Calabasas, California.

ABC News has confirmed that five people have been killed in the crash.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski went on Twitter to confirm Bryant’s death:

Kobe Bryant is one of the dead in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles, a source told ESPN.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

It is believed that a fire broke out before the helicopter crashed. Bryant’s wife Vanessa is said not to have been on board.

At the time of writing, the Los Angeles County Fire Department is currently at the “Multiple Fatality” site.

* AIRPLANE DOWN * Battalion 5 units that have killed several lives in a #Calabasas, #NTSB, are on their way to this incident. @LASDHQ is on site and helps. This is the # Willow incident. Battalion 5 is Willow IC pic.twitter.com/j9shN0NnWY

– L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO), January 26, 2020

