After Kevin Feige admitted that a new transgender character would be introduced to the MCU, a new report mentions the false name of the President of Marvel Studios.

During a Q&A at the New York Film Academy, Feige was asked: “Are there any plans to bring more LGBT + characters into the MCU, especially the T, trans characters?”

Feige replied: “Yes, absolutely. Yes.”

He added: “And very soon. In a film we are making. Yes.”

A new Variety report now shows that Feige misspelled.

Variety’s Adam B. Vary reports: “Two sources close to the studio tell Variety that Feige intended to answer the first part about LGBT + characters, and he didn’t want to imply that a trans figure would appear very soon the MCU will come. ‘ “

Feige has confirmed that the Eternals film will be gay. Back in August at Good Morning America, Feige said, “He’s married. He has a family and that’s just part of who he is.”

While Variety reports that Feige misspelled, there is a rumor that Marvel Studios plans to introduce a female transgender character in phase 4.

What do you think of this new report? Do you think Feige misspelled? Or do you think he answered the question at the New York Film Academy?

