Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker director and mega producer J.J. Abrams wants to develop the last batch of DC characters we expected from his Bad Robot outfit and the deal with WarnerMedia.

Deadline reports Abrams and Bad Robot’s deal with Warner Bros. give him the exclusive privilege of developing television and film projects based on Justice League Dark and its expanded universe.

Things come into focus when you consider that the Abrams-Warner Bros. agreement, as long as it is being drafted, can be a factor that causes rumble and unexplained movement in DC movies and TVs all year round.

For example, there is speculation about a new Live Action Constantine project by Mattson Tomlin, co-author of The Batman alongside Matt Reeves.

Matt Ryan is playing John Constantine on TV and there are rumors that Warner is interested in bringing Keanu Reeves back for another film.

Then there is the cancellation of the original DC Universe show Swamp Thing by James Wan and his company Atomic Monster. We know that the decision came from WarnerMedia from above, and her brass said they “don’t have holy cows”, although no reason was given apart from a temporary claim of budget cuts.

However, a feature film by Swamp Thing is said to be in development and is unlikely to have anything to do with Wan or his people. J.J. Abrams was contracting at the time and may have called Dibs on Swamp Thing for a film that will be shown in theaters or on HBO Max. It could be a case of what J.J. wants, J.J. gets.

Everything initially indicated that Abrams adapted Superman with a new actor, Green Lantern and / or Justice League. These may still be on the table, but Abrams appears to either be aiming at the totem pole or preparing to hostile takeover of DC’s litany for now.

Maybe, maybe not; all of this is at an early stage anyway. Bad Robot’s Head of Motion Pictures Hannah Minghella and Head of Television Ben Stephenson, Deadline Notes, have not yet had any meetings with customers and representatives to discuss which “characters get their own projects”. It is not even known whether Abrams will lead which of them or what kind of practical role he wants to take on.

Mainly a team since 2011, JLD includes a number of characters, including Wonder Woman, who deal with magic and the paranormal. John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Deadman and Zatanna are some of the other renowned members.

These characters were put together in 2017 for a DC Animated Universe feature with Matt Ryan, Jason O’Mara, Rosario Dawson and Jerry O’Connell. A sequel titled Justice League DARK: Apokolips War will be released later this year.

Justice League Dark has been under development for years. Guillermo Del Toro was initially hired as a director under the title “Dark Universe”. He later jumped on the ship and handed the reins over to Doug Liman, but he also retired and the project was discontinued in 2017.

According to Daniel “RPK” Richtman, the feature is supposed to be on again and Abrams could be the man who brings it to life.

