advertisement

Inter Miami CF will introduce Diego Alonso as the first coach of the MLS expansion club on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Alonso, 44, most recently served as head coach for CF Monterrey in Liga MX. He directed Monterrey to the 2019 Champions League title CONCACAF, but was fired on September 30 after a poor start to the season.

He is currently working as a TV analyst in his native Uruguay.

advertisement

Prior to Monterrey’s coaching, he coached Pachuca at the CONCACAF League of Champions crown in 2017. He also coached clubs in Paraguay and Uruguay before transferring to Mexico.

ESPN Deportes and the Miami Herald reported on Monday expected Saturday after months of job search speculation. Others linked to the position included former FC New York City manager Patrick Vieira, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti and former D.C. midfielder. United, Marcello Gallardo.

Inter Miami’s inaugural season opens March 1 at Los Angeles FC.

– Starting the media level

advertisement