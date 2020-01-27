advertisement

A new report brings problems with the revival of the Sony film Masters of the Universe. He-Man, the Prince of Eternia, lost his schedule again.

Hollywood reporter Aaron Couch said on Twitter that the film was “taken off the calendar”. Uncharted, the adaptation of the popular game series (also from Sony) with Tom Holland, has taken its place.

Sony has withdrawn #Uncharted 3 months. It now opens March 5, 2021. Masters of the Universe has been deleted from the calendar (it previously occupied the new date from Uncharted)

Sony acquired the film rights to He-Man in 2009 and has since tried to make a film with various directors. David Goyer was added, but left on budget. With no luck, it went through the hands of Jon Chu and McG.

Jeff Wadlow, the director of Fantasy Island, opened the studio in 2014 to make He-Man humorous and “disrespectful”, but he said to Collider in 2018:

“I had a very disrespectful attitude towards Masters of the Universe and the studio was very focused on a Game of Thrones / Lord of the Rings game at that time. I love He-Man. I still have all of my original figures from the 80s. That’s how I got the job. I brought them in and put them on the table and said, “That’s why I’m a director!” I wrote a scene where Prince Adam met Ram Man and said to him, “Well, they call you Ram Man, don’t you? ? “And he says:” Yes. “And he says:” Do you like this name? “And Ram Man says:” I own it. «At that time there was some disrespect just didn’t understand what they were going to do.

“It’s interesting now with Thor: Ragnarok and Guardians of the Galaxy. I think that’s what I tried, but either I was too early or they just never saw it like that. That’s the strange thing about films in the studio system. You can have an opinion and a real view, but if it doesn’t match the view of the person who issues the check, it doesn’t matter. “

Masters of the Universe has been pushed around a lot. Masters of the Universe, due to be released in December last year, was postponed to March 5, 2021, when it wasn’t ready for 2020.

This doesn’t mean that Sony will cancel the project after all this time, but many believe that the film is over or that it will best be shared elsewhere.

Netflix is ​​the first candidate, according to the THR, as the streaming giant already houses She-Ra and the princesses of power. There will soon be a sequel to the series developed by Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin, Fatman Beyond’s duo, together with Powerhouse Animation, Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

According to What’s on Netflix, Revelation should premiere this summer at the earliest. Robert David (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) will be the executive producer.

Based on Mattel’s popular He-Man toys, the restart of the Masters of the Universe would have opened up against another franchise preparing for a cinematic comeback, Mortal Kombat.

Star Noah Centineo, who was supposed to play the leading role, Prince Adam / He-Man – and who also has a connection to Netflix through To All the Boys Ive Loved Before – was thrilled to start filming. He spoke to MTV at last year’s Movie Awards about how different the experience would be and had only good things to say about the new directorial team, Adam and Aaron Nee:

“It’s a really big responsibility … It’s a big opportunity and I feel more than ready to tackle it.

“It is a new universe and it is a new studio and their view of a universe. The Nee brothers Adam and Aaron Nee lead the story and they are the filmmakers who are responsible for the story. I cannot tell you which one Sound they aim but they’re awesome. “

Centineo may not have the chance now, not to disturb a fan base.

To date, the 1987 Cannon Group version, with Dolph Lundgren and Courteney Cox, is the only live action version of Masters of the Universe seen on screens.

Let us know what you think in the comments if you want the restart of the Masters of the Universe to see the light of day.

