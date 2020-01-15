advertisement

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is interviewing Wednesday about the offensive coordinator position with the New York Giants, the NFL Network reported.

Last week the Giants hired Joe Judge, 38, in his first managerial job and he could use a veteran offensive coach to work with sophomore quarterback Daniel Jones and sophomore running back Saquon Barkley.

Garrett’s contract with the Cowboys expired on Tuesday. Dallas chose not to renew his contract and hired veteran NFL coach Mike McCarthy to replace him.

The 53-year-old Garrett had been on the Cowboys’ coaching staff since 2007 and spent seven years on their roster as a backup quarterback in the 1990s.

Garrett was named interim coach eight games on the season in 2010, succeeding Wade Phillips, and took over a permanent base in 2011. He has an 85-67 career record as a coach, but is 2-3 in play off.

He ended his playing career in 2000 as the Giants’ backup quarterback, playing behind Kerry Collins.

