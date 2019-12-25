advertisement

Entertainment news broadcaster Collider reports that FX and MGM Television are developing a new, limited television series based on Stephen King’s Carrie.

According to Collider’s “Sources,” the new series will “likely” play a transformer or actress of color rather than a cis-white woman “to play the title role of Carrietta” Carrie “White.

Collider commented that “the potential turnaround of the project is so interesting – because it would bring something new to the Carrie table.”

However, when Collider pressed for details on this decision, FX and a representative from MGM TV declined to comment.

This is Carrie’s fourth adaptation and the first adaptation for television. Brian De Palma directed the classic film Carrie in 1976, which resulted in an extremely unpopular sequel, The Rage: Carrie 2, and a remake in 2013 with Chloë Grace Moretz.

The 2013 remake brought in $ 35.2 million at the box office at home and would bring in a total of $ 82.4 million worldwide.

The-Numbers reports that the film had $ 7.3 million in domestic video sales.

The film received a 50% tomatometer rating and a 44% audience rating for rotten tomatoes.

In contrast, the original film has a tomatometer rating of 92% and an audience score of 77%.

The original film earned $ 25.8 million, which was 14.4 times the film’s production budget.

This upcoming series, most likely broadcast on the FX network, marks the second collaboration between the studios after the hugely popular Fargo.

