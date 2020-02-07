advertisement

After Adam Lallana was classified as successful in the Liverpool squad earlier in the season, he has made important contributions in recent months. His goal at Old Trafford kept his team unbeaten in the league and he also played very well off the bench on several other occasions.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, many thought he’d come up with a new deal. Liverpool fans seem more open to the idea that he will stay in the club than has been the case in the past.

Having a player of his experience is certainly not a bad thing in the locker room, while Lallana is often referred to as a model professional. However, it is rumored that he is looking for regular football for the first team. If he continues, there will likely be a number of interested clubs.

The Telegraph reports that Arsenal, Spurs, Leicester City and West Ham are all interested in signing the English midfielder.

Brendan Rodgers is obviously keen to sign Lallana again after taking him to Anfield in 2014. Leicester must also strengthen their squad before Champions League football is expected to be added next season. Spurs and Arsenal could also use a reinforcement of the squad, since the Gunners desperately need reinforcements in the middle of the field.

West Ham looks like the runaway here and could be in the championship until August.

All four clubs would offer Lallana more playing time than he has had in Liverpool. A reunion with Rodgers might be the most attractive thing to do given the good relationship they had before, while Leicester is arguably the best positioned among all these options.

A look into the next few months is definitely worth it.

