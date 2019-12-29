advertisement

The Atlanta Falcons restructured the contracts of quarterback Matt Ryan and quarterback Grady Jarrett, ESPN reported Saturday.

Exact details of the restructures were not reported, but both players had a portion of their 2020 base salaries turned into a signing bonus. In all, the team earned more than $ 12 million in the locker room, according to the report.

According to Spotrac, the Falcons had nearly $ 207 million in their cap in 2020 before restructuring, the highest figure of any team in the league. The cap is expected to drop between $ 196.8 million and $ 201.2 million.

Ryan is in the second season of a five-year, $ 150 million extra, signed in May 2018 and was set to number $ 15.8 million against the cap. He had already restructured his deal once, clearing $ 7 million in cap space in March.

The 34-year-old has 4,153 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games this season.

Jarrett signed a four-year, $ 68m deal in July ahead of deadline to sign exclusive-label players for long-term extras. He was set to count $ 16m against the cap in 2020.

Jarrett, 26, has 6.5 sacks and 15 hits in the center of the match zone along with 68 touchdowns in 15 games this season.

