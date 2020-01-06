advertisement

A new report shows that the two-part season premiere of Doctor Who’s season 12 experienced a nosedive in the number of viewers.

The Sun reports on the first part of the two-part episode “Spyfall”, which peaked with just over 5 million viewers in the UK. They report that the premiere of Doctor Who’s Season 1o, which was also the premiere of Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord, had over 9 million viewers, but dropped to 6 million a week.

The two-part debut will be played by Whittaker, Stephen Fry as MI-6 spy master, Sir Lenny Henry and a major addition to the cast in Sacha Dhawan. Dhawan joins the cast as the doctor’s longtime arch enemy, The Master.

A source told the sun: “Beeb’s bosses hoped that the decline in ratings towards the end of the last series was just a novelty that Jodie’s arrival was slowing.”

The source added, “But the fact that the new season seems to be going even worse will worry them about whether it has less to do with who is playing the Time Lord and signs of a bigger problem with the show.”

The source concluded: “After all, the debut episode aired on a day when many people weren’t going to work and school yet, so it should have attracted a larger audience.”

Another source said differently, “Doctor Who was the most watched TV show on BBC1 on New Year’s Day and the second most watched TV show after Emmerdale on ITV.”

The first episode of BBC America also underperformed in the United States. TV series Finale reports that the show had a .19 rating with only 790,000 viewers.

Season 11 premieres with a rating of 0.45 and 1.367 million viewers. The tenth season finale had a rating of 0.27 with 983,000 viewers. Season 11 would have an average rating of 0.28 and 881,000 viewers.

The premiere episode has not only reduced viewership in the UK and the United States, but it appears that the second episode has seen an even bigger drop.

Radio Times reports that the second episode only attracted 4.6 million viewers.

They find that this is 300,000 fewer viewers than the first episode. They further explain that these are “the lowest number of overnight stays for the current Doctor Who by Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker”.

Episode 2 figures for BBC America had not yet been released on the television series Finale at the time of writing.

